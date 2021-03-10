GARRETT — A Garrett man was sentenced to six years in prison by Judge Monte Brown Monday for charges in two cases involving battery and resisting law enforcement.
Michael McDonald, 21, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. The plea agreement capped any executed sentence at six years.
DeKalb County Jail Commander Josh Hicks Monday filed a letter with the court that detailed McDonald’s disciplinary issues while he has been incarcerated.
“Michael’s behavior has been poor at best,” Hicks wrote.
Hicks said McDonald has appeared in front of the jail’s disciplinary hearing board numerous times and has been sanctioned numerous times with loss of privileges. He said McDonald has spent 213 days on disciplinary lockdown, which is more than half of his time while in jail.
Hicks said McDonald became such a safety and security threat to himself, staff and other inmates that he had been isolated and placed on administrative segregation. He asked that McDonald not receive any credit against his sentence for good behavior.
In addition to the executed portion of the sentence, McDonald was placed on probation. According to the plea agreement, McDonald must obtain mental health treatment as a term of probation.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of battery, both Level 6 felonies, were dismissed.
