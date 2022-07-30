With a box of parts almost complete for Rieke Packaging Systems in Auburn, Colton Gentry of Grabill diligently continued to work Thursday morning in an effort to complete a second box before the work day at Alliance Industries in Garrett was over.
Gentry is just one of several disabled individuals from DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and Allen counties that look toward Alliance Industries to fill a void in their lives. That void is giving disabled individuals a way to contribute to society with a meaningful job.
“I have always wanted to do some kind of factory work and this workshop provides that,” he said.
The workshop at Alliance Industries provides willful employment for some 40 individuals, with a current waiting list of employees and employers looking to bring their products to the workshop.
Alliance Industries currently works with five local employers and Eaton Corporation, who ships work to the workshop from its facility in North Carolina. Local companies include Rieke Packaging Systems, Group Dekko located in Avilla, Bollhoff Inc. located in Kendallville, SCP Limited located in Auburn and ZF Automotive in Garrett.
Alliance Industries Executive Director Lili Hand said the workshop not only gives the disabled individuals a place to complete a meaningful day’s work, it also provides many social skills for these individuals.
It is that social aspect that keeps many of the workshop’s clients coming back.
Karen Bueher, who has worked at Alliance for the past 19 years, said she works four days a week because she loves her job.
“I have made a lot of friends over the years,” she said, as she continued to pack tubing for Eaton Corporation. “It gives me something to do other than sitting at home.”
Alyson Fleckenstein, who has been employed at the workshop for 27 years, worked at RISE in Angola before coming to Alliance.
She agreed she does like her job, but also said Lili keeps her inspired to come to work four days a week.
Along with providing a meaningful working experience, Alliance Industries also provides important life skills for disabled individuals. Disabled individuals can take these skills out into the workplace.
Hand said representatives of Alliance encourage the clients it serves to go out and experience work outside of the workshop. She also encourages clients to take part in volunteer projects within the community.
“They always have a place to come back to if it doesn’t work out,” Hand said.
While Alliance Industries focuses the majority of its efforts on finding meaningful employment for its clients inside its workshop, Easterseals RISE in Angola has changed its approach to one of inclusivity within the workplace.
Easterseals RISE of Northeast Indiana works with employers and disabled individuals in DeKalb and Steuben counties.
Crystal Church-Stavitzke, executive director of Easterseals RISE of Northeast Indiana, said this mindset change was fast tracked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Through the pandemic, we couldn’t have all of those individuals in one space and keep them healthy. We had to look at ways to do things differently,” Church-Stavitzke said. “It sheds a lot of light on us taking a different path … helping individuals meet their hopes and dreams on a different route.”
It was during the pandemic that Easterseals RISE began working more closely with local companies to find jobs for disabled residents of Steuben and DeKalb counties.
She said they are now seeing many employers who are seeking out these employees to help fill jobs that are currently going unfilled.
“Our folks want to integrate and want 100% inclusivity,” she said.
Church-Stavitzke said integrating those with disabilities into the workforce helps to break stigmas that are in place.
“Society is just starting to blossom and realize they are missing these people,” she said. “If we teach in the space where a person is going to perform, we are going to get them where they need to be more quickly.”
In Steuben and DeKalb counties, Easterseals RISE has individuals working at retail facilities, food service, manufacturing and even the health care industry.
The nonprofit works closely with employers to support both employees and employers.
She said they do everything possible to make sure the employees are successful.
“We need to be innovative and create a system that works for the employee,” Church-Stavitzke said. “We see so often that people with disabilities don’t know what is out there.”
Bringing additional work for residents
Alliance Industries is currently in the middle of a capital campaign which will bring much-needed space to the facility in Garrett. The new addition will expand the facility by some 4,500 square feet, giving them space to take on additional employees and jobs.
The building addition will be located on an empty lot behind the current site, donated by Mossberg Industries. The project has the capability to allow Alliance Industries to grow its workforce to 60 employees.
Hand said it will also allow them to provide different life skill programs, aimed at giving some individuals skills they can use to live on their own. It will also include new technology, giving clients the skills to fill out an online resume and job application, something many employers are looking for.
Alliance Industries needs $500,000 to reach its campaign goal. The facility doesn’t receive any state or federal funds, and relies on grants, donations and fundraising. The organization receives funding from United Way and the DeKalb County Commissioners. It also has an endowment fund with the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
A portion of the foundation for the new building is poured, with work set to ramp up next week. Alliance Industries is hoping to be in the building by the first of the year.
People can donate through Alliance Industries’ website allianceindustries.org, or by sending a check to Alliance Industries, 901 E. Quincy St., Garrett, IN 46738, note capital campaign in the memo line. People can phone 357-5595 with any questions.
Other learning experiences
Easterseals RISE began its Employment Readiness Academy, a unique mentorship program, in 2015. Small groups of individuals are chosen for an intensive hands-on training experience during which they gain skills and confidence to prepare them for the workforce. ERA sites have included Lutheran Hospital, Parkview Hospital Randallia and Parkview Family YMCA.
In Steuben County Easterseals RISE has partnered with the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. to form a pre-manufacturing academy. The academy is a 10-week program to help individuals prepare for employment with local manufacturers. Both Easterseals RISE and the EDC have manufacturing technical training equipment on site to foster development of specific skills needed by area employers.
Extended services provide work-related support that helps individuals succeed after they have obtained community employment. Services may include job-specific safety training, training to increase workplace inclusion, training on public transportation, coaching on job-related tasks, facilitation of driver’s education training and other services to reinforce and stabilize the job placement.
All of the programs offered by Easterseals RISE of Northeast Indiana are highlighted on its website, eastersealsnei.org.
Church-Stavitzke said Easterseals RISE is always looking for internship or mentorship opportunities for the individuals it serves. Interested employers can contact Allison Turner, regional director of employment services for Easterseals Northern Indiana, at aturner@esarc.org or 456-4534.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.