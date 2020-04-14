AUBURN — DeKalb County has recorded the first death of a county resident from COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.
A 65-year-old man who was hospitalized in Fort Wayne died Tuesday, the DeKalb County Health Department said. No further information about him will be released, due to privacy laws and respect to the family, a news release said.
“We are sadly reporting the passing of DeKalb County’s third case that was confirmed by testing,” said Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County health officer.
The Health Department reported April 3 that the man had been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized in critical condition at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
The man may have had other medical conditions, Souder said Tuesday. He said the Health Department has not pinpointed how the man may have become infected with the coronavirus.
DeKalb County now has six confirmed cases of COVID-19. The sixth patient, reported Monday, is a 45-year-old woman who is at home recovering, Souder said Monday.
“There may be some good news on the horizon … that seems to be coming regionally and maybe statewide,” Souder said Tuesday. “It looks to me like maybe some early flattening that we’re seeing. If that continues, that would certainly be a sign of optimism that we all need.”
In the next couple of days, county health officials will be contacting local grocery stores and encouraging grocery employees to wear face masks, Souder said.
“We just have to maintain the best separation and the best of the measures until the curve is on its way down,” Souder said about COVID-19 cases. “By doing that, we’ll have done our part of reducing the numbers and helping us get back to normal.”
DeKalb County health officials issued a letter to county residents Tuesday:
“We would like to take this opportunity to express our appreciation and to give a heartfelt thank-you to everyone in the DeKalb County community. This community has been working together, complying with the essential travel recommendations, and supported numerous groups of people. The Coronavirus Pandemic has changed many of our lives as we used to know it. Additionally, we have had to alter our lifestyles while we combat this virus together. Now more than ever we need to continue as one community unified. We all need to continue to work together, stay strong, and help those who need it. Below is some information we would like to share:”
Testing for the coronavirus:
• Testing is presently being performed at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
• Testing guidelines are set by the Indiana State Department of Health.
• Testing samples can only be verified by the state or select commercial laboratories.
• There is still limited availability of tests so only certain people are being tested.
Treatment for the coronavirus:
• There is no specific medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19.
• Self-treatment at home is most common, most will not need hospitalization.
• If you develop a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing seek medical care but call first.
What is DeKalb County doing regarding the COVID-19 response:
• weekly stakeholder meetings with leaders from the local, district and state;
• established an Emergency Operations Center for tracking, monitoring and management;
• updating plans and contingency plans; and
• education and information sharing.
What important steps you can do to prevent the spread:
• stay home, save lives — essential travel only;
• maintain social distancing, keep a safe distance of 6 feet or more;
• avoid close contact with people, hand shaking and touching;
• wear face coverings such as masks, scarf, or bandannas especially in public settings;
• wash your hands often and avoid touching your face;
• cover your cough and sneeze; and
• clean and disinfect frequently.
“In closing, we anticipate the number of positive cases to continue to rise in DeKalb County. We all need to work together to slow the spread. This truly needs to be a unified approach by all citizens of DeKalb County.
Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County Health Officer
Cheryl Lynch, DeKalb County Health Department
Jason Meek, DeKalb County Homeland Security
