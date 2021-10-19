AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck Monday afternoon.
Mark Hensinger, 57, of Garrett was traveling south on C.R. 427 approaching C.R. 11A on his 1999 Harley Davidson when he was struck by Robert Walden, 60, of Staunton. Walden was attempting to make a right turn off of C.R. 11A when he struck the motorcycle.
Hensinger was taken to an area hospital with leg, rib, head pain and head abrasions.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Indiana State Police, Jackson Township Fire and Parkview EMS.
