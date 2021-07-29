WATERLOO — The DeKalb County Indiana Democrats will host their 2021 Family Fun Picnic Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Francis Thomson Park, 340 W. VanVleek St.
All are welcome and food will be provided. In an effort to promote environmental advocacy and sustainability, the event committee asks that everyone bring their own reusable tableware and cups.
State party leaders will be on hand to share updates and information as well as encouragement. The group will gather in the pavilion area where there is plenty of shade as well as playground equipment for family fun.
As a service project during the picnic, donations for the new Community Pantries will be collected. Those who wish to participate may bring non-perishable packaged food products, such as canned chicken, canned tuna and rice and useful personal items, such as diapers, soap, feminine hygiene products and toothbrushes to the picnic. Volunteers will then distribute items to the pantries.
