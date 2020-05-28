Officers arrest 16
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 16 people from May 22-28, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Daniel Hecht, 34, of the 00 block of 1306 Huron Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested May at 7:01 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Timothy Schieber, 42, of the 6400 block of South Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, was arrested May 22 at 7:32 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving as a habitual traffic violator after a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony.
Hunter Jordan, 22, of the 3100 block of 3117 Troutwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 23 at 4:49 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Link, 38, of the 700 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested May 23 at 6:18 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brenden Dutkiewicz, 31, of the 300 block of East Douglas Street, Waterloo, was arrested May 24 at 9:46 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of pointing an unloaded firearm, a Class C misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Samuel Walters, 40, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested May 24 at 2:15 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Tyler Rafferty, 25, of the 11700 block of Grand River Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 24 at 4:05 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Forrest Lutz, 26, of the 2300 block of C.R. 62, Auburn, was arrested May 25 at 2:20 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Lutz was arrested again May 26 at 11:19 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Michelle Hendricks, 54, of the 2800 block of Bladen Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 25 at 3:10 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Douglas Wolf, 56, of the 18800 block of Curtis Blacktop Road, Petersburg, Illinois, was arrested May 25 at 3:13 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffery Hendricks, 56, of the 1200 block of Sherman Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 25 at 3:38 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Zachary Hanefeld, 30, of the 11800 block of Hood Street, Harlan, was arrested May 25 at 10:17 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and violation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor.
Rick Williams, 37, of the 2500 block of East C.R. 850N, Rome City, was arrested May 26 at 9:26 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine with habitual offender enhancement, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jennifer Martin, 32, of the 2100 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was arrested May 27 at 5:42 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Cliffton Martin, 24, of the 5300 block of Stonehedge, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 27 at 11:24 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to report for a probation violation hearing.
Shane Klumb, 45, of the 6200 block of Flynn Road, Indianapolis, was arrested May 28 at 12:50 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
