AUBURN — In the midst of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, the monarch butterfly took center stage in downtown Auburn Monday morning as Auburn Mayor Norman Yoder proclaimed it Mayor’s Monarch Pledge Day.
In his proclamation, Yoder noted the city’s commitment to creating a habitat for monarchs and educating citizens about how they can make a difference, by planting native milkweed and nectar plants for the butterflies.
The monarch will be featured on a mural that will be painted on the wall of a building at Sixth and Main streets. During Monday’s proclamation event, the Auburn Main Street organization announced a crowdfunding project to help continue with the group’s mural project, “Auburn Main Street Color the Town.”
This summer the organization sponsored the first of its murals at Main and Fifth streets. It features the driver’s view from a 1935 Auburn Boattail Speedster.
Now, the organization is seeking to raise $20,000 by Nov. 21, which will be matched by a $20,000 grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority through its CreatINg Places program, said Auburn Main Street board member Nora Schwartz.
“Public artwork and signage helps to enhance and inspire a sense of community,” said a news release from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who serves as board chair for IHCDA. “This project will help to not only transform downtown Auburn, but serve as a colorful backdrop for a variety of local festivals, fairs and events.“
The funds raised will be used to transform two empty walls into murals and create a banner campaign along the downtown. The project will be completed by local artists and students.
“What a fantastic opportunity for the city of Auburn,” Auburn Main Street President Eldon Byler said in a news release. “This campaign is a great opportunity for locals of all ages to get involved with a project to continue the visual enhancement of our downtown. Auburn Main Street will continue to reach out to the community for input and support as we begin fundraising to move forward with more than just the initial murals.”
Auburn Main Street is working closely with the Downtown Auburn Business Association on the campaign. Both organizations are encouraging donations of all size to help with the continued growth and revitalization of Auburn.
Also attending Monday’s announcement was Lisa Conrad, who raises monarch butterflies and organizes Auburn’s annual Monarch Fest. Conrad’s grandchildren, who also raise monarchs, were on hand to release two tagged monarchs for their migration to Mexico.
“Gotta go, gotta go, gotta go to Mexico,” they said, as the butterflies fluttered into the sky to begin the journey.
For more details on the mural project or to donate, visit patronicity.com/project/auburn_main_street_color_the_town#!/
