Attorney to discuss legal issues,caring for seniors
AUBURN — Local attorney J. Bryan Nugen, owner of TrueCare, will discuss legal issues and caring for seniors, including those with dementia, during a program Sunday at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St.
Nugen’s program, “Elder Care — Looking After Our Elders and Our Aging Selves,” will begin at 11:15 a.m. and last roughly 45 minutes. The public is invited.
His program will take place in the church lounge. Guests may enter through the wooden doors on 12th street.
