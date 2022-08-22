AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners pulled the reins back on a proposed horse-drawn vehicle and horse-drawn trailer ordinance on Tuesday after a dozen representatives from the community voiced their concerns on the fee structure of the ordinance.
On hand for the discussion was a handful of the Amish community who currently reside in southeast DeKalb County. During the public hearing, three of the gentlemen took the opportunity to address the commissioners with their concerns.
All three of the gentlemen who spoke said they understood the need for an license fee on buggies. Their main concern was the $250 fee for each vehicle and an additional $50 fee for each subsequent vehicle owned by a resident.
Horse-drawn trailers and wagons would be charged a separate $50 fee.
Addressing another part of the ordinance dealing with lights on vehicles, Lewis Graber said, to his knowledge, all of the Amish in the community already have operating lights on their buggies. He went on to say that the majority of them have also switched to utilizing rubber tires.
“We have a lot of good neighbors in DeKalb County. We are here to help keep things moving in the right direction and be good neighbors,” he said.
Graber went on to say that the Amish community would respect whatever ordinance was put forth by the commissioners.
Other residents of DeKalb County were also on hand to raise concerns of the ordinance with several taking a strict stand on the license fee associated with the ordinance.
One of those in attendance was Auburn Mayor Mike Ley, who works closely with the Amish community and has friends in the Amish community. He said he was just their to share some concerns from the Amish community that he had heard over the past couple of months.
Ley said in his discussions with members of the Amish community, those he talked with believed the amount wasn’t fair.
County resident George Abel agreed, “My concern is the fee you want to impose is double that of the highest of other counties (neighboring). I am disappointed that you believe you have to put this price on it. They are common people like you and I.”
As a member of the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association, Hilliard Munsey was on hand to ask if his group would also have to pay a license fee for their wagons that are utilized for community events including festivals and parades.
The commissioners agreed that although they hadn’t thought about the horsemen’s association, they too would probably have to be included in the license process.
“We do a lot of public service. I think $250 is very excessive,” Munsey said. “I am not totally against an ordinance. I think $250 is out of line though.”
Munsey suggested possibly a fee of $125 to $150 would be something more in line with neighboring communities.
Local resident Mary Smaltz was also on hand sharing information that DeKalb County’s license fee would be the highest of the 12 neighboring counties in northeast Indiana. Her suggestion was also the $125 fee.
In response to the higher fee, Commissioners President William Hartman said the reason for the high fee was because of the continued escalating costs of road repair.
“The roads cost the county lots of money to maintain,” he said. “We are just trying to do what we can do to keep the roads up with whatever funds we have.”
Commissioner Todd Sanderson, although for the ordinance, said he believed the fee needed additional discussion.
In the end, the commissioners decided to table the issue until Monday, Aug. 29 when the ordinance will be discussed on second and third reading.
During Monday’s discussion, the commissioners learned of a previous ordinance addressing horse-drawn vehicles that is on the DeKalb County books. Local resident Mack Short shared the ordinance during his presentation.
He asked simply whether or not the commissioner knew of the existing ordinance.
That ordinance was passed in 1983 and set a $20 license fee on all horse-drawn wagons, buggies or carts operating on roads in DeKalb County. The money was supposed to be collected by the DeKalb County Auditor and all funds were to be directed to the DeKalb County Highway Department.
When asked about the ordinance after the meeting, none of the commissioners were aware of any such ordinance and to the best of everyone’s knowledge, the ordinance has never been enforced.
