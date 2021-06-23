AUBURN — A proposed 55-acre solar-energy farm south of Auburn won approval from two city boards Tuesday night.
The Auburn Renewables Solar Array project now is cleared for construction on the west side of Interstate 69, bordered by C.R. 19 on the west, and south of the Scot Industries plant on C.R. 48.
Both the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals and Auburn Plan Commission unanimously approved building a solar farm in a light-industrial zoning district.
The boards required that a wooded area on the property remain untouched, that construction will be limited to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and that developers file a decommissioning plan for the end of the project’s life.
“Auburn Renewables is passionate about renewable energy,” said Rudi Eidam, agent for the Sweitzer Family Office that is listed as the applicant for the project in the 5100 block of C.R. 19.
“We want to deliver a long-lasting, safe project,” Eidam added. He said plans call for starting construction in July and completing the solar field in May 2022.
The project’s solar panels will produce 11.25 megawatts of alternating current, which will be sold to the city-owned Auburn Electric utility. Rob Higgins of Auburn Electric said the city will not pay more for the solar energy than the prices it pays to any other wholesale provider.
“I think we’re luck that it’s going to benefit us,” BZA member and Plan Commission president Don Myers said about the electricity. He said another DeKalb County solar field sells its power to an out-of-state user.
“I really think it’s a great idea. It’s going to help Auburn,” Myers added later.
Only one neighboring landowner objected to the solar field, citing a study that showed “significant impact” to nearby property values and predicting a potential “six-figure loss” for his property.
“There could be an industrial project go in there in the near future, which would have a much worse effect on property values,” Eidam responded.
The resident replied that the land also could remain a farm for the next 40 years.
“We’ve been approached by many factories and business people” to buy the property, said Curt Custer of Custer Farms Inc., the current landowners.
“We live there. The last thing we wanted was a steel factory,” Custer said. “This is a win-win for both of us,” he said about Custer Farms and Auburn Renewables.
The objecting resident suggested forbidding removal of a wooded area on the property, and the Board of Zoning Appeals agreed — imposing a condition that the woods must remain. The Plan Commission later adopted the same protection for the woods, which are estimated at 400 feet by 400 feet in size.
Another neighbor said she is “all for this project” if a wetland in the wooded area is left undisturbed, and the city received a letter from another neighbor who also supported the solar field..
Developers said as a buffer around the property they will plant 414 trees, which will be 4-6 feet tall when planted with an expected height of 20-30 feet when fully grown.
In addition to the woods and wetland, the 81-acre property includes a drainage ditch and a former railroad right of way, now owned by county government. That leaves only 55 acres that will be used for solar panels.
DeKalb County native Jordan Covely spoke as a solar engineer for Inovateus Solar of South Bend, which will install the solar panels. Covely said a study shows the panels will produce no glare for airplanes landing at the DeKalb County Airport, two miles to the south, or vehicles passing on Interstate 69.
A typical solar system lasts more than 40 years, Covely said.
The project’s solar panels will have a fixed tilt of 25 degrees, facing south. A city report said the panels will stand no more than 8 feet tall.
Auburn Renewables is working with Michigan State University and Purdue University on potential projects that could involve growing strawberries, tomatoes and pollinator-friendly plants around the solar panels. Eidam said that is a goal, but yet not a certainty.
The Auburn Renewables solar farm will become the largest of its kind in DeKalb County, but perhaps not for long. Unofficial reports say a developer is leasing land for a solar development of 1,600 acres south of Butler. No formal application has been filed with DeKalb County planning officials.
