AUBURN — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will host a book said Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library’s Administrative Annex, 212 W. 12th St. The group’s work and fundraisers financially support library programming and services.
This week, Learning with STEAM focused on math. Emma and Zach learned about saving money, and Emma talked to Natalie Taylor Dewitt to learn how fundraising has helped Tri Kappa help the community through Pink Out. See more at youtube.com/watch?v=CvdE6GIFZ5I
The library invites those who need to escape from 2020 for a while to check out a comedy from the library and laugh it all away for an hour or two.
It is DINOvember and the library will offer book and movie recommendations. Stay tuned to the library’s social media.
Confidential Shredding Services will be back at Eckhart Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9-11 a.m. in the library parking lot. This service is at no cost, and all documents are shredded privately and securely.
This Week’s Events
• All Around the Public Square, daily, Auburn, packets available at the Main Library;
• Online Storytime, Sunday, 10:30 a.m., library’s Facebook page;
• Loose Parts Play, Available during the library’s hours of operation;
• Eckhart Envoys Session 1, Monday, 10:15 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Social Science Surveyors, Monday, 11 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Eckhart Envoys Session 2 , Monday, 11:45 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, Tuesday, 6 p.m., Willennar Genealogy Center;
• Outdoor Storytime, Wednesday, 10 a.m., library park;
• Virtual Babies & Books, Wednesday, 10 a.m., library Facebook page;
• Learning with STEAM: ACRES Land Trust, Wednesday, 4 p.m., library Facebook page;
• Document shredding services, Saturday, 9 a.m., library parking lot; and
• Friends of Eckhart Public Library book sale, Saturday, 9 a.m., Willennar Administrative Annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.