Nathan Fillenwarth wins Lilly Scholarship

AUBURN — DeKalb High School senior Nathan Fillenwarth has been named recipient of DeKalb County’s 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
The announcement was made Tuesday by the Community Foundation DeKalb County. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
“Nate Fillenwarth is the perfect example of what the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is all about: high community involvement, outstanding academic achievement, strong character, and positive leadership. Fillenwarth was selected for his active engagement, positive energy, and great enthusiasm in academics and community service,” said Tanya Young, executive director of the Community Foundation.
“By winning the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, I can confidently pursue my career goal of becoming a veterinarian,” Fillenwarth said. “From there, I will be able to come back and help the community that grew and supported me as I followed this path.”
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years. The scholarship is for undergraduate students studying on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network that connects both current scholars and alumni with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and Indiana Humanities.
In determining DeKalb County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholar nominees, the foundation’s scholarship committee gave consideration to academics, community service and leadership. After the field of applicants was narrowed down, nominees were submitted to ICI, the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, which approves the final selection of scholarship recipients.
“DeKalb County had six outstanding semi-finalists, and this community should be proud,” Young said. “The selection committee was extremely impressed with Nate and the other five semi-finalists as they all represent excellence in our community.”
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year and has supported the program every year since with grants totaling in excess of $486 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
