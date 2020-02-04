INDIANAPOLIS — Last year 1.9 million Hoosiers may have failed to take advantage of the Indiana free file (INfreefile) program to file their individual taxes, the Indiana Department of Revenue said.
Nearly 2 million Indiana individual income tax return filers, with adjusted gross incomes of $69,000 or less, may qualify to file both their state and federal taxes for no cost with INfreefile.
In partnership with the IRS and industry-leading tax preparation software vendors, INfreefile has been offering free online tax filing services to Hoosiers for 17 years and uses the same electronic question-and-answer style vendor software most electronic filers pay to use.
“Electronic filing is far superior to paper filing, offering a faster and higher-quality filing experience. It also results in refunds being issued up to five times faster. In 2020, we want to encourage all qualifying Hoosiers to participate in the INfreefile program,” said Department of Revenue Commissioner Bob Grennes. “While nearly 60% of Hoosiers qualified for at least one INfreefile offer in 2019, only about 3% took advantage of this filing option."
The six participating 2020 INfreefile vendors include (in alphabetical order, not by preference): FreeTaxUSA, H&R Block, OLT, TaxAct, TaxSlayer and TurboTax.
Each participating vendor has different free filing criteria, so Hoosiers should do their research, the department said. To access INfreefile software along with a complete list of qualifications by vendor, Hoosiers can visit DOR’s website at freefile.dor.in.gov.
Customers with questions about INfreefile or individual income tax season may visit DOR’s website at dor.in.gov. A team of customer service specialists is available to help at (317) 232-2240 or in all 11 Indiana district office locations, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.