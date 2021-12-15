AUBURN — After months of work, the City of Auburn’s master plan Auburn 2040 is one step closer to resolution and being approved by the Auburn Common Council.
The document that is nearly 100 pages long was approved by the Auburn Plan Commission by an unanimous vote on Tuesday night.
“Our staff is very happy,” said Amy Schweitzer, administrator building and planning department for the city about the final product.
She said her staff took over the completion of the project in August and saw it through to its completion.
“We are excited to get started,” she said about planning for the future.
The document will now go to the council on Jan. 4 for first reading and second reading on Jan. 18.
The master plan is the first for the city in nearly 30 years and will help guide the city as it invests in future projects.
During the process, the city took into account the thoughts of local residents who weighed in during a Nov. 4 open house to present the document. It was then that Schweitzer and her staff learned about issues that were important to residents of the city.
Walkability was one of the comments most left by residents during the open house. Other suggestions included continued revitalization of downtown, a sidewalk along 7th Street under Interstate 69 leading to Cracker Barrel and the Home Depot shopping center.
Another suggestion was for additional recreation opportunities and walking trails on the city’s east side.
The final document can be found at auburn2040.com/resources.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, the plan commission approved the replat of three lots in Bridgewater North Section 1. The replat, which was approved, divides the center lot in half, expanding the size of lots 34 and 36.
The only other item on the agenda was one that was tabled in November, the development of a new building for Auburn Animal Care Clinic. The project remained on the table Tuesday night as zoning issues are being addressed.
The new clinic is proposed for 2222 Hunters Cove on the city’s east side. It will be a 6,760-square-foot building with a parking lot.
