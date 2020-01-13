Officers arrest 31
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 31 people from Jan. 5 through Jan. 12, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Rock Thomas, 40, of the 2200 block of Silver Bell Lane, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, was arrested Jan. 5 at 3:32 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Gregory Leins, 45, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested Jan. 5 at 6:55 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Anthony Maenle, 28, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 6 at 6:26 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jacob Reading, 21, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a body attachment warrant alleging contempt of court.
Olivia Hyde, 41, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested Jan. 7 at 9:55 a.m. by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 5 felony.
Kayla Hall, 30, of the 6300 block of S.R. 205, LaOtto, was arrested Jan. 7 at 9:55 a.m. by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Zaden Streb, 25, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 7 at 11:20 a.m. by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging contempt of court.
Kayla Frey, 35, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Jan. 7 at 7:06 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on a warrant charging her with welfare fraud, a Level 6 felony.
Kelsie Wilt, 27, of Fremont was arrested Jan. 8 at 12:44 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Steven Restemayer, 28, of the 5700 block of North C.R. 675E, Fremont, was arrested Jan. 8 at 12:58 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremiah Jeffries, 26, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, was arrested Jan. 7 at 8:58 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Rebecca Hayes, 41, of the Economy Inn, West Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 8 at 3:15 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Maurice McPheeters, 64, of the 100 block of South Harrison Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 8 at 3:09 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Nathan Healy, 35, of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 8 at 3:09 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jessica Leamon, 38, of the 200 block of South Union Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 8 at 5:40 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Tristan Boatright, 18, of the 400 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 8 at 10:25 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Katie Rhodes, 19, of the 1100 block of Lake Forest Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 9 at 2:47 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christina Picklemesimer, 37, of the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 9 at 3:08 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Jeromy Hurd, 30, of the 300 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested Jan. 9 at 4:18 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of precursors, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and a use of firearm in a controlled substance offense enhancement.
Amy Shinners, 48, of the 900 block of East Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 9 at 6:04 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Terry Sergant, 59, of the 900 block of East Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 9 at 6:07 p.m. by the Auburn City Police on charges of operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michelle Hoffman, 44, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested Jan. 9 at 10:19 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; driving while suspended, with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
William Zink, 39, of the 4700 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 10 at 4:03 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Sampson Hathaway, 34, of the 400 block of Iwo Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 10 at 4:17 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brian Larkey, 62, of the 10700 block of U.S. 27, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 10 at 2:42 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Phelan, 60, of the 72700 block of Plymouth Hollow Drive, Plymouth, Michigan, was arrested Jan. 10 at 3:14 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony; a habitual offender enhancement; two counts of fraud, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Daniel Beavers, 26, of the 500 block of West Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested Jan. 10 at 10:30 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Juston Fike, 39, of the 6800 block of East Hopewell Road, Avilla, was arrested Jan. 11 at 1:21 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of a device or substance to interfere with drug or alcohol screening, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joseph Klett, 43, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 11 at 8:51 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on two counts of domestic battery a Level 6 felony.
Justin Miller, 33, of the 100 block of East Chapel Lane, Ashley, was arrested Jan. 11 at 11:14 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated or with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Billy Ross, 46, of the 6200 block of C.R. 24, Butler, was arrested Jan. 12 at 3:27 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
