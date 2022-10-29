Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
9 a.m. — Butler Economic Development Commission, Butler City Hall Council Chamber, 215 S. Broadway. Meeting to review applications for personal property tax abatement and real property tax abatement and vacant building deduction submitted by Sebert Oil Inc.
Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
