AUBURN — The crowd at Wednesday’s Old Settlers Day might have been smaller than previous years, but the spirits were just as high.
The annual event was held in the Fellowship Hall at the Auburn First United Methodist Church where some 75 DeKalb County residents and guests enjoyed a ham-and-bean meal prepared by Smith Farms Manor of Auburn.
Emcee Kent Johnson shared facts about the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair and presented a 12-minute video commemorating the 90-year history of the DeKalb County Fair Association, compiled by the Willennar Genealogy Center and Eckhart Public Library.
Johnson led the group in singing patriotic and Indiana favorite songs and polka ”dance” to “Roll Out the Barrel” with his wife, Shelley Johnson, accompanying him on the piano.
Miss DeKalb County 2021 Trinity Stlaurent, crowned Monday night, presented awards to the oldest man, oldest woman, the couple married the longest and those with the most children and most grandchildren. An award also was given to the person who has resided in DeKalb County the longest.
Longevity awards were presented to Evelyn Acker, 95, of Waterloo and Robert Dickison, 96, of Garrett.
Dickison and his wife, Norma (Brown) Dickison, were recognized as the longest married couple, having been united in marriage 72 years ago at the Butler Center United Methodist Church south of Garrett by Rev. Hand. His brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Kay Dickison served as the wedding party. The couple have three children, Steven Dickison, Jeanne Rayburn and Joan Cooper, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to living on a small farm, Robert worked for General Electric in Fort Wayne and Norma was employed at the County Line Cheese Factory in rural Auburn. They were presented a commemorative clock from Carbaugh Jewelers for the long marriage.
The award for most children went to Buddy Baird of Waterloo with seven. Charlene Walla of Auburn had the most grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numbering 45.
Bob Slentz, 92, of Butler, was the longest continuous resident attending the event.
Door prizes were given out through a raffle.
The group concluded the two-hour program by singing along with Johnson to “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”
The fair and event were not held last year due to COVID restrictions.
