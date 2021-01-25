AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership is hosting a two part mini-series entitled DeKalb Vision 2021 in January and February.
During part one, “Cities and Towns,” on Thursday, mayors from Auburn, Butler and Garrett, and town officials from Waterloo, St. Joe and Hamilton will be sharing their vision for what is to come this year in local communities.
Part two, “Education,” on Thursday, Feb. 25, will feature area superintendents to shed light on education in DeKalb County for 2021.
Both events are being held virtually and will begin at 8 a.m. The registration fee is $10 for Chamber members and $20 for the general public. Interested parties may register online at DeKalbChamberPartnership.com or by calling the Chamber office at 925-2100.
The chamber said it would like to extend a special thanks to the Vision 2021 series sponsor, Lightner Law Firm.
