FORT WAYNE — Since 1963 the Designer/Craftsman Guild has sponsored art scholarships and exhibitions of fine crafts in and around Fort Wayne. A newly created grant program is an extension of an ongoing effort to support and promote local and area artists specializing in fine crafts. It offers two $500 grant awards to qualifying emerging and established artists.
Any artist or craftsman 18 years or over living in Allen, DeKalb, Noble, Whitley, Huntington, Wells or Adams counties is eligible to apply. Grants of $500 will be awarded to one emerging artist with less than 10 years experience and to one established artist with 10 or more years of experience.
Applications must be postmarked no later than Sept. 29. Recipients will be notified Nov. 1
Grants are earmarked for studio space and expense; supplies, materials and equipment; education; entry fees; a specific project planned or in progress; and/or the promotion of work.
Winners will be required to submit a report within one year documenting how the funds were used. Winners also are required to provide a 15-minute presentation of their work at a Designer Craftsman monthly meeting, and they are not eligible to reapply for grant consideration for two years.
Applications are available by emailing fwdcg.468@gmail.com.
To apply, submit a completed and signed application and mail or email it along with four digital images of recent work. Images may be provided on a CD or emailed to fwdcg.468@gmail.com. A nonrefundable $10 application fee, an artist biography and statement are required by sending checks only, which should be made out to Designer/Craftsman, P.O. Box 13172, Fort Wayne IN 46867-3172.
