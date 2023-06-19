BUTLER — To say there was a large law enforcement presence between Butler and Edgerton, Ohio Friday evening would be an understatement.
Four agencies — two each from Indiana and Ohio — were out in a show of force with the mission to spread the message and combat impaired driving along the U.S. 6 corridor between the two states.
Ten officers each from the Indiana State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, plus three deputies each from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Williams County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Department participated in the exercise.
In the two-hour window — from 7-9 p.m. — troopers and deputies conducted an operating vehicle impaired (OVI) checkpoint in Ohio. In addition to that checkpoint, troopers and deputies also conducted saturation patrols in the area of the checkpoint.
At the end of the exercise, police made brief contact with drivers of 184 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint. Only westbound vehicles were checked, and no drivers were found to be impaired, according to information released by OSHP Defiance Post 20 public information officer Sgt. Ryan Purpura.
During their saturation patrols in both states, officers stopped 56 vehicles for traffic violations. Two drivers were arrested for impaired driving.
“Generally speaking, partnerships are big in highway patrol. This was a good opportunity for us to come together with them,” Purpura stated.
“Impaired driving is not unique to Ohio, it’s not unique to Indiana. It’s something we see in every county, in every state.
“If we can just further spread the awareness of impaired driving and the dangers behind it, that’s truly our goal.”
“The partnership with Indiana has been huge. It’s awesome to be able to be able to collaborate with them to just try to get impaired drivers off the roadway,” said OSHP Sgt. Travis Rothenbuhler, who planned Friday’s exercise.
“We see increased numbers of crashes due to impaired drivers, whether it’s alcohol or drugs,” he said.
While police on either side of the state line have conducted checkpoints in their states in the past, it’s the first time any of the state police officers could recall a joint, multiple agency effort.
“We do OVI checkpoints in conjunction with city, township and the sheriff’s offices, but this one is relatively unique reaching out over state lines with Indiana,” Purpura said.
“When we do these joint patrols like this, our intention is to cast a larger web,” explained ISP Fort Wayne Post 22 public information officer Sgt. Brian Walker.
“We like to catch more people driving while impaired but at the same time, we’re looking to spread that message over a much larger area so that everybody understands that we’re taking our enforcement action very seriously and we’re aggressively enforcing our impairment laws to try to make the roads a little bit safer,” he said.
In 2022, Indiana State Police investigated more than 6,000 alcohol-related crashes, Walker noted. Of those crashes, 3,600 were personal injury crashes, with 56 crashes involving fatalities. A total of 105 people lost their lives in those crashes, he said.
In Ohio, there were 668 fatal OVI crashes in which 726 people lost their lives in 2022. Last year, OSHP troopers made more than 15,000 OVI arrests, according to statistics shared by Purpura from Defiance Post commander Lt. Rustun K. Schack.
“This is something we take very seriously,” Walker stated. “We’re trying to reduce those numbers.”
“This is something to take serious,” Purpura said. “That’s why we’re out here doing this so we can curb impaired drivers from making a poor choice in getting behind the wheel and save some lives.”
