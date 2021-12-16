AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced six people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Wednesday.
Clinton Prough of the 5200 block of C.R. 79A, Butler, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for two days.
Liam Lyons of the 2100 block of Pueblo Drive, Kendallville, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Cory Balyeat of the 7300 block of East Hopewell Road, Avilla, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Tyler Gray of the 5700 block of South 100 E-57, Churubusco, was sentenced to three years of incarceration, all suspended except 270 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years on a habitual vehicular substance offender enhancement. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Austin Slone of the 6000 block of U.S. 6, Butler, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
James Stuckey of the 400 block of Terry Lane, Hamilton, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
