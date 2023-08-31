INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative, page and policy offices during the 2024 session of the Indiana General Assembly.
“This internship provides college students and recent graduates an amazing opportunity to learn about our state government and the legislative process,” state Sen. Dr. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, said. “Interns will be able to strengthen their skill sets, which will better prepare them for their future careers, especially those considering public service jobs.”
Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates, as well as graduate and law school students, are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents, as well as nonresidents who attend a college or university in Indiana.
Interns earn a $900 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2024.
