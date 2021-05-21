WATERLOO — Only seven high schools in Indiana earned the prestigious Total Department version of the All-Music Award from the Indiana State School Music Association.
Friday, students at DeKalb High School proudly displayed a huge banner signifying that its band and choir programs rank among that elite group.
The award signifies excellence in both the vocal and instrumental departments of a high school.
“All that is a great testament to the perseverance for our students throughout this challenging year,” said Joshua Doubblestein, DeKalb’s vocal music director.
Despite the obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic, “The students were motivated to still commit to that level of excellence that we’ve always had here at DeKalb,” he said.
DeKalb’s music department includes 110 band members and 70 choir students.
“Although the year was weird, with piles of recordings instead of live performances, they were up to the challenge,” said band director Shanna Lank.
Much of this year’s judging and competition involved recorded music instead of live performances.
They’ve just done a really phenomenal job taking on the uniqueness of having to record, and almost a withdrawal from doing what we enjoy, which is performing,” Lank said about the music students.
“I’m really proud of our band, because with COVID, things were a lot different, and we really had to adapt to not always having the whole band, because some people are virtual,” said Cailyn George,a senior flute player in the band.
“It was a different feel this year because of COVID, but I’m glad we were able to overcome that and still achieve our usual greatness,” George said.
Senior trombonist Jacob Hanes took this school year’s changes in stride.
“It was a pretty interesting experience, but I didn’t find it too difficult. I thought it was pretty easy to adapt, and we all kind of were free-flowing with it,” Hanes said.
“We didn’t have to play in front of a bigger crowd, so people were more into trying stuff outside of their comfort zone. I thought it was pretty interesting to watch that,” Hanes added.
As for the All-Music Award, Hanes said, “I kind of expected it, because we’re all pretty hardworking, and she (Lank) works us really hard. We all have a lot of fun playing music with each other and growing with each other.”
Hanes plans to continue his musical pursuits by joining a jazz band at college and playing on his own.
“Music is fun, right?” Hanes commented.
George said she is interested in joining the Indiana University marching band to perform at football games.
Looking back on her band career at DeKalb, George said, “It’s a big family. I’ve met my closest friends, people I’m going to college with, in the band. That’s really shaped me as a person, having that kind of constant in my life, because I’ve done band since sixth grade, and I’ve always had, like, this community around me.”
Doubblestein said both the band and choir departments had to achieve high performance standards in all ISSMA events this year.
ISSMA opened a new fall round of solo, ensemble and concert competition for choirs, and eight students and the advanced mixed choir earned gold ratings in the fall.
In the spring, DeKalb earned 16 gold awards for vocal soloists and ensembles, and all concert and jazz choirs received gold awards at spring events.
Lank reviewed the many gold-level awards won by band students this school year.
Gold awards went to multiple solo and ensemble entries, two concert bands and two jazz bands.
More students than ever submitted solo and ensemble pieces for judging. Seven or eight musicians competed at the most difficult level, Group 1, of the solo and ensemble contest.
The intermediate band earned gold in group 1, with a gold in Group 2 for the freshman-and-sophomore band, “which is outstanding,” Lank said. The Jazz 1 band received gold with distinction in Group 1, and the Jazz Too band was rated gold in Group 2.
“They are resilient, they are strong, they are brilliant, they are dedicated and they are family-oriented,” Lank said about her students. “They did everything that was asked of them, always.”
