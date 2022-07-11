AUBURN — Classics, street rods, rat rods, muscle cars and more filled the grounds of the DeKalb Outdoor Theater Saturday morning during the 10th annual Shifters Car Club Cruise-In.
Car enthusiasts from Auburn and the surrounding area walked the rows of cars and trucks throughout the day visiting with car owners.
Club member Mike Darnall estimated that around 150 cars, trucks and motorcycles were on hand for the show — the club’s major fundraiser of the year.
“We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day,” Darnall said.
Walking away with top honors from this year’s show was Peg and Jon Bill of Auburn with their Mercury Coupe — which achieved a perfect score.
Peg said the car was the perfect one. After the couple purchased it in 1998, they had it fully restored. It includes the original flat head engine and white interior.
The outside of the car was painted a combination of blue and purple “Blurpple.” The custom paint job includes ghost flames throughout.
After winning the top prize, Peg said she was “so glad” she came to the show.
The Best of Show award was sponsored by Shriner Lake Marine.
The Bills are regulars at the Third Thursday Cruise-in in downtown Auburn and at other car shows around DeKalb County.
The show is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the car club, which donates all proceeds raised back to the community. Over the past seven years, the club has donated $10,000 or more a year to local charities and nonprofits.
The club gave out several awards, including the top 40 cars of the show, plus several memorial awards. Those awards include:
• Best Sound, sponsored by Get Bent, went to Jack Davies for his 1966 Chevelle.
• Auburn Police Department K-9 Award went to Andy Climber for his Olds Cutlass.
• DeKalb County Sheriff’s Association K-9 Award went to a 1932 Ford three-window coupe.
• The Veterans Award went to Joey Barlow for his Dodge Charger.
• The Ron Hite Memorial Award was presented to Larry Howard for his 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air.
• The Helen Gerig Memorial Award was presented to Lowell Lapper for his 1955 Ford Thunderbird.
• The Jack Cook Memorial Award was presented to Ron Gall for his 1968 AMC.
• The Marla Dutkiewicz Memorial Award was presented to Todd and Sheila Slaubaugh for their 1970 Cougar Eliminator.
