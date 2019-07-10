AUBURN — Excelsior Arts Academy & Youth Theater will present the comedy “The Pied Piper” Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St.
“The Pied Piper” tells the story of the town of Hamelin, Germany, which is overrun with rats, and the stranger who comes to town to save it. The Brothers Grimm collected this story in their book of German folk tales.
The performance is part of the Outdoor Theater’s annual Pajamas in the Park series where the event focus is on younger children; however, people of all ages will enjoy this production. Mary Kay Clark is directing her original adaptation of this story with its moral being, “A promise made is a promise best well-kept.”
“The Pied Piper” features actors ages 4 to 20 from the northeast Indiana area. Audience members of all ages are encouraged to attend the performances dressed in their pajamas and ready for a good bedtime story.
This production is possible through a donation from the Auburn Arts Commission. Auburn Glass Fabrication — Carlex Glass, LLC, is sponsoring Saturday’s performance along with the Arts Commission. Gates open at 6 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The park-like grounds are sprayed each week for mosquitoes. Admission is free but donations to the theater are accepted. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Excelsior Arts Academy & Youth Theater is based at First Christian Church in Auburn Indiana. Excelsior focuses on giving youth confidence and self-assurance through the medium of theater. The Arts Academy offers classes in drama, voice and stage movement in the spring and the fall. The Youth Theater stages three shows annually, two for ages 8-22 and one that is open to anyone of any age who enjoys performing on stage.
For more information about “The Pied Piper,” or Excelsion Academy & Youth Theater, visit ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com.
