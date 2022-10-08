WATERLOO — DeKalb High School Fine Arts Director Jed Freels has released details of the 2022-2023 high school theater season.
“I am confident that after collaboration between students, teachers and administrators, we have come up with an amazing season for theater-goers of all ages.”
Freels said the season’s five shows will allow audience members and students to be immersed in the world of theater.
“As the fine arts department continues to grow, the main goal is to provide opportunities for all students to grow both on the stage and behind the scenes. This 2022-2023 schedule will provide hundreds of opportunities for students to excel in various areas of the fine arts department. This theater season will provide a tremendous opportunity to place the written word on stage and bring the theater to life,” Freels said.
The season will Kick off on Oct. 28, 29 and 30 with the Shakespeare classic, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
“This amazing Shakespeare comedy puts forth the question of love and how we find it. The show follows the course of four sets of lovers that are looking for the path to love. A Midsummer’s Nights Dream is part of the DHS Classic’s on Stage Series that allows the audience to join us on stage and be part of the show. Students started rehearsal in August and have been immersing themselves in the world of Shakespeare,” Freels said.
The next show, which also is currently in rehearsals, is another comedy, “Shoot out at Hole In the Wall.” This show is part of the Black Box, Theater A122 series. It will be performed on Dec. 1 and 2.
“This crazy story about Ma and Pa and the general store will leave the audience laughing ‘til their sides hurt. Theater A122 is a unique Black Box experience where no audience member is further that 10 feet from the stage,” Freels said.
Join the theater department on Dec. 16, 17 and 18 for Christmas with “The Lady Pirates of Captain Bree.”
“Who said pirates had to be men? Join us for this comedy of role reversals on the main stage. The tech department has already started on the massive pirate ship complete with cannons, which you might have caught a glimpse of in the fair parade. This show will be crammed with fun and filled with swashbuckling and bumbling pirates that sail the seven seas,” Freels said.
Next up, one of the largest classics of all times will hit the stage on May 5, 6 and 7, when “The Sound of Music” takes place on the main stage.
“This beloved classic will take over the auditorium as we try and recreate musical history. Filled with every emotion possible, we hope that our audiences will come to relive memories from childhood and make new memories with the next generation,” Freels said.
Rounding out this year’s schedule will be the summer intensive from June 5-10, with “The Lion King.”
“Last year’s summer intensive put over 120 DeKalb Central students in grade K-12 on the stage. You will want to get your tickets early because this show will sell out quickly,” Freels said,
“It is our goal here at DeKalb Theater to enrich our community through the fine arts and we hope you will find time to join us for part or all of our 2022-2023 season.”
To get tickets for any DeKalb High School theater production, go to SHOWTIX4U.com and type in DeKalb High School in the search engine, or call the school’s fine arts department at 920-1012.
