AUBURN — In an effort to become a “more walkable” city, the City of Auburn street department continues to push its sidewalk replacement program.
Over the last few weeks, street department employees have taken advantage of some of the better weather to start replacing sidewalks within the city.
Mayor Mike Ley highlighted the work that has already been done this year during Thursday’s Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety meeting. He complimented the recent work along 18th Street and south on Cedar Street.
He said a group of homeowners went together to have their entire block replaced.
“That really has a lot of impact,” he said.
Street Department Superintendent Bill Brandon said the city has 2,200 linear feet of sidewalk replacement already paid for this year, with additional residents continuing to come in.
“It is noticeable to see the number of sidewalks that have been fixed,” Ley said.
He said quite a few of the submissions this year are neighbors of people who had their sidewalks replaced in 2021.
The city offers city residents sidewalk replacement at a discounted rate of $13 a linear foot for sidewalks and $5 a square foot for driveway approaches. Applications for sidewalk replacement can be found on the city’s website ci.auburn.in.us.
Since its beginning in 2020, the city’s sidewalk program has replaced some 4,406 linear feet of sidewalk. The city has also replaced an additional 11,480 linear feet in an effort to make the city a walkable community.
During the meeting, Randy Harvey, water department superintendent, informed the board that work will begin on the city’s north water tower next week. A crew from L&T Painting of Shelby Township, Michigan will be repainting the tower. The work should take about 30 days.
Harvey and two other representatives from the water department will travel to Washington D.C. next week to take part in the National Water Alliance conference, where the city’s drinking water will be judged against other states. Earlier this year, the city’s water earned state honors as Best-Tasting Water in Indiana.
The purchase of three Ford Transit vans was approved by the board for Auburn Essential Services. Interim Superintendent Rob Higgins said two of the vehicles were ordered in 2021, but later canceled because Ford couldn’t deliver the vehicles. The third vehicle was built into the 2022 budget. The three vans will be purchased through Ben Davis Ford for $49,054 apiece completely outfitted.
Higgins said the three vans aren’t in stock and still need to be built.
The board also approved several other recommendations during Thursday’s meeting:
• The dates for this year’s Thursday night downtown cruise-ins were released. They will be May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15 from 4-8 p.m.
• Firefighters Capt. Shane Jacobs was promoted to division chief in fire prevention, Lt. Gabe Creech was promoted to captain and firefighter Paul White was promoted to lieutenant.
• The water department has signed a six month contract with Screen Vision Media to produce a short educational ad to be played before movies at the Auburn NCG Cinema. The ad will highlight the importance of the city’s wellhead protection plan in an effort to protect the city’s drinking water.
