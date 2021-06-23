ST. JOE — It's only fitting that an individual with the vision for the St. Joseph River Greenway, as well as wood carvings of various figures along it, be recognized with a carving.
DeKalb Eastern school district officials just had to figure out a way to keep it a secret.
School board member Phil Carpenter was astonished to find out the latest carving was of him, when it was revealed Tuesday by Riverdale Elementary School Principal Brennen Kitchen and retired DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Jeff Stephens prior to a school board meeting.
“I was completely surprised,” Carpenter said later. “I had no idea, and all my kids knew it. My grandson, Sam, has been working down here for the school. He said he put the sign in, but he didn’t say a thing.”
Carpenter knew something was up, but couldn't pinpoint it when several family members emerged from behind a tree, and he saw a covering at the greenway’s north entrance.
“I really appreciate it. I think there’s so many other people who should be recognized in some way,” Carpenter said, citing the late Frank Sechler, who made a sizable donation to launch the greenway. Nucor Fastener, Vulcraft and many volunteers were also instrumental in the greenway, he noted.
Carpenter’s likeness joins those of President Abraham Lincoln, astronaut Gus Grissom, cartoonist Jim Davis, basketball player Larry Bird and race car driver Jeff Gordon, among others along the walkway.
The idea for the greenway and the accompanying renderings came from Carpenter. He knew of an Eastside graduate and carving artist who had moved back to the community, and thought carvings would be a great way to illustrate Indiana history for the school’s students and users of the greenway.
“We brainstormed on ways we could get our elementary students involved with this project,” Kitchen explained.
“Our fourth-graders do research each year on a famous person in Indiana history. It doesn’t have to be a Hoosier, but somebody with ties to Indiana,” he added. “They would do video presentations, our whole school would watch the video and vote on who would be the next statue on our greenway.”
In between tenures on the school board, Carpenter spent many years as the school district’s business manager, working closely with Stephens on school finances.
“A number of years ago, I was sitting in my office and Phil came in and said, ‘What would you think about … ?’” Stephens said. “From that vision, that reality became the greenway.
“The vision for the greenway was Phil’s. The focus of getting this accomplished was Phil’s,” Stephens continued. “I think it’s only fitting that the first statue on the greenway would be Phil.”
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Carpenter reacted before the unveiling.
“We wanted him to just stand here for eternity, but we figured a statue would be better,” Stephens quipped as he and Kitchen pulled back the covering.
“It wasn’t a one-person project,” Carpenter said. “We had all kinds of people from our community involved in this greenway. I appreciate this; I don’t know that I deserve it.”
One of Carpenter’s greatest memories of the greenway’s creation is a photograph that shows a number of people working on the last portion before it was dedicated nearly 20 years ago.
“It was all community,” he said, remembering the photo. “We didn’t hire a contractor. People were doing that and they just disappeared. They don’t want thanks for doing this stuff, they just do it. … That’s what community is all about.”
