AUBURN — Seven people received sentences for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Senior Judge David Lauer imposed the following sentences Monday and Tuesday:
Justin T. Slusher of the 18000 block of Slusher Road, New Haven, was fined $1 for the illegal taking of a wild animal, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Michael Reinoehl of the 600 block of West King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $25.
Maiah Elizabeth Wallen of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for six months.
Judge Adam Squiller imposed the following sentences Wednesday:
Andrew Christian Clausen of the 100 block of East Gale Street, Angola, was sentenced to 12 days in jail, with credit for six days served, and was fined $1 for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Sarah M. Jones of the 1100 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was fined $50 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Thomas Nicholas Williams of the 1300 block of Wesley Road, Auburn, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending.
Christopher Andrew Geher of the 5100 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
