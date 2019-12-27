AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating a suspected residential burglary, reported Thursday at 4:18 p.m.
Officers went to the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, where a resident told police she believed someone had broken into her neighbors’ house while they were out of town.
Police concluded that it appeared someone had forced the door open and made entry to the house. The report did not mention whether anything was stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.