AUBURN — The Auburn Parks Department will be hosting its annual fishing derby from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17 at Rieke Park Pond.
All ages are welcome to participate and compete for first and second place prizes in the following categories: longest fish, smallest fish and most caught.
Those interested in attending must preregister at auburnin.recdesk.com or call 925-2997. The event is sponsored by Beber's Shot and Sinker and Walmart.
