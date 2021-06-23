AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners’ jail committee Tuesday continued reviewing and tweaking drawings for a new jail.
But when one commissioner attempted to shift the conversation to costs and financing for a jail project, he was told Tuesday’s meeting was not the appropriate venue.
Commissioners President William Hartman and Commissioner Todd Sanderson have stated they do not support building a jail now, due to soaring construction costs. However, Commissioner Mike Watson has said he does not believe jail construction costs will come down if the county waits.
The commissioners have hired Elevatus architects of Fort Wayne to draw plans for a new jail to 95% completion.
At Tuesday’s meeting, architect Tony Vie reviewed a floor plan based on a prototype design that includes a sheriff’s department administration area and jail.
The proposed drawings showed a 56,180-square-foot facility with 240 beds. An administration area featured interview rooms, storage, training room, offices, a multi-purpose area, physical training room, clerical spaces, a squad room and an armory.
As discussion of the plans wound down, Watson said there were some matters he wanted to address.
“I think it’s great that we have drawings, but I’m concerned its pretty easy to take the drawings and roll them up and toss them on the shelf and let them gather dust without a plan that takes things further along,” Watson said.
He said the commissioners should “at least plan to have a plan.”
As he began to talk about construction cost increases, Hartman interjected.
“This was for architectural planning of the building, this meeting. I think we’re getting out of the realm of what we should be, need to be talking about today. We’ve went through this, and I’m not sure this is pertinent to what we’re here for today,” Hartman said.
“I think it’s pertinent to the project,” Watson responded.
“If you want to do that, we need to have a separate meeting altogether,” Hartman said.
“I’m willing to do that. … I think we have some facts that need to be brought out,” Watson replied.
“We’ve had the facts brought out. We’ve said what the plan is, and that is to do this, and this is the next step that we’re going to do now. Whether we get into the money thing again, I don’t know. But it needs to be at a different meeting,” Hartman countered.
“I think we should get into the money thing again, because there are a lot of factors at play here,” Watson said, pointing to projected interest-rate increases.
“A 1% movement in interest will cost us … well over $3 million, just in interest cost,” Watson said.
Sanderson said while he understood Watson’s concerns, he projected that “When they raise rates and crash the economy, which they will do, there’ll be people begging to build this thing for half price.
“This is not sustainable what we’re seeing in this economy. … I went to buy a water heater the other day. It was $800. It was $400 a year-and-a-half ago. It’s not going to stay there. People can’t afford it,” Sanderson continued.
“We’re dealing with things we’ve never seen before. We’re dealing with things, scenarios, that we have no control over and we have no crystal ball that’s going to actually tell us what’s going to happen,” Hartman said.
Sanderson described the current economy as being “built on funny money that cannot last.”
“I’m doing exactly what I told people who voted for me I was going to do. That’s look out for them,” Watson said.
“That’s fine, but that’s not what this meeting is about. And we don’t have time to really dig into that today. I’m going to call this meeting,” Hartman replied.
“All right, then I hope we’ll schedule another one.” Watson told him.
“And we can do that,” Hartman said.
