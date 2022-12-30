AUBURN — Taking the oath of office should be a memorable experience and one that elected officials should uphold as they enter office.
That’s why DeKalb Circuit Court Judge Kurt Grimm selected a combination of state and federal oaths for what he says will be his final term as judge.
Grimm was one of several officials who were sworn into office Friday before a gathering of family and friends in DeKalb Circuit Court.
Grimm, Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller and Superior Court II Judge Monte Brown administered oaths.
Several new faces took their first oaths: DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas, Coroner Jennie Short, First District County Council member Rick Collins, and deputy coroners Chad Brenneke, William Harter, Tyler Schafer and Dr. Mark Souder.
Also sworn in were re-elected Judge Grimm, Auditor Susan Sleeper, County Commissioner West District William Hartman and Second District County Council member William VanWye.
Afterwards, Grimm said the judicial oath only stipulates supporting the constitution and laws of Indiana and the United States. Grimm decided to combine the oaths taken by Indiana and U.S. Supreme Court justices.
“I decided I wanted to have one to remember, that I wasn’t ever going to do it again,” Grimm said.
“The first one I took in January 2017. I didn’t know where my bathroom was at yet. Everything was new,” he quipped.
“I did a little research because I thought, ‘The Supreme Court guys tend to do fancy stuff. They’ve got ceremonies and flourishes.’
“I wondered, ‘What kind of oath they take?’ so I started researching it. For all practical purposes, I took a combined oath of the Supreme Court justices verbatim and added the constitution of Indiana to make it statutory compliant.”
In between congratulatory handshakes from audience members, Thomas said he is ready to take the reins of the department.
“I’m excited to get started, move forward and to start tackling some of the issues,” Thomas said.
“The number one priority right now, and remains to be, recruiting staff and retention of the staff we have.”
As of Friday’s swearing-in ceremony, he said there were about six deputies.
Thomas is hopeful that situation can be addressed quickly.
“That’s significant for a small department,” he stated. “We’re going to do a lateral hiring process for certified officers the first couple of weeks in January.
“Many in the county have expressed an interest in coming over to the sheriff’s department to work,” Thomas said. “We can have them up and running in a quarter of the time that it takes a brand-new person.
“A little bit further into the year, once we get a little bit settled, we’ll open that up to brand-new people to apply.”
In addition to staffing, Thomas wants to address coverage in the southeast part of the county, as well as courthouse security.
The new sheriff said he has been in discussion with Town of St. Joe officials about establishing a satellite office in that part of the county.
Thomas said he is eager to have discussions with county commissioners and judges to evaluate courthouse security protocols.
“That will be a work in progress for awhile,” he said. “Now that I’m in this position, I’ll have better access to some professionals and experts in those fields and consulting with them on what would work for everybody.
“That’s certainly my goal; to collaborate with everybody that’s involved and hopefully come up with a solution that’s feasible for everybody.”
A self-professed history buff, an important piece of Grimm’s family history — his grandfather’s antique Romweber desk — sits in his chamber office. While his grandfather was unsuccessful in a 1964 bid for Circuit Court judge, a piece of his legacy is in the courthouse.
“I always tell people, I couldn’t do anything to get (him) in office, but I do have (his) antique Romweber desk in here.
For Grimm, he said it’s important for elected officials to not only take the oath of office, but to remember what that oath means and to do their best for the people they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.