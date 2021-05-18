BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board adopted its plan for COVID-19 in the coming school year Monday night, but not before getting an earful of complaints from parents.
About a dozen parents came to the meeting in Eastside Junior-Senior High School’s Cabaret Theater to ask for a mask-optional policy for students.
Earlier in the day, DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder already had granted their wish — recommending that all DeKalb County schools adopt a mask-optional policy effective June 1.
DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Shane Conwell proposed that the school board continue its policy of following guidance from local, state and federal health authorities on COVID-19.
Before the board voted, it granted four parents the opportunity to speak for three minutes each on their opposition to mandatory masks.
Then, as the board prepared to vote, parents interrupted spontaneously and continued to debate the issue for nearly 30 minutes.
The parents complained about inconsistency in enforcement of mask rules during the past school year. One noted that band students were required to practice social-distancing, while wrestlers were allowed to participate in close contact with competitors while not wearing masks.
“There’s consequences when the kids don’t walk the line with the mask,” one mother said.
Another parent said the mandatory mask rule caused more problems with students’ mental health than it prevented in their physical health.
At one point, a parent criticized school board president Leon Steury for wearing his mask below his nose during the meeting. That led Steury to say, “That’s enough discussion.”
“You’re starting at the wrong end” with their complaints, Steury told the parents. “You need to start with the feds, the governor and the county health department.”
Parents responded that they want the school board to be their advocate in opposing mask requirements and not simply follow rules imposed by other agencies. One parent complained that school administrators and teachers have been “puppets of government.”
School board member Richard Musser said he hears the parents, but defended the board’s position. He said he is responsible to students, staff members and taxpayers.
“I do not want the police coming and taking my superintendent to jail because he did not follow the guidelines,” Musser said.
Musser noted that his grandchildren in another state have not attended school in person yet the school year, while local schools have been open all year.
“We oversee the best interests of the 1,300 students in this district,” Conwell said before the board unanimously voted to continue its policy of following local, state and federal health guidance.
Also at the meeting:
• The board heard that summer school will begin June 1 and continue until June 25. Sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with lunch served.
• Conwell reported on projects throughout the school district.
The Butler Youth League Athletic Complex behind Butler Elementary School recently held a groundbreaking ceremony. Concrete has been poured and framing is in place.
“It’s going to be a win-win for our school and, most importantly, for the kids,” Conwell said about the complex.
Preliminary work has begun on the Eastside re-roofing project, including removal of old roof material and delivery of new material.
A regional COVID test site operating in the old Butler High School gymnasium has been extended through Dec. 31.
DeKalb Eastern has begun working with a website developer to modernize the school district website.
• Conwell said that the Eastside High School Skill Up Advanced Manufacturing program is growing in enrollment. A donation of $2,489 has been received to buying a Power MIG welder.
• Conwell reported that the district’s school buses passed a recent inspection at an “unheard of” 100% rate.
“They couldn’t even find a light bulb” that wasn’t working, he said about bus inspectors. Conwell congratulated the bus maintenance staff.
• The board accepted four resignations from staff members of the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative, which DeKalb Eastern oversees: Hana Castle and Hunter Rowe of the Bright Horizons program; Kayla Anderson in student support and teacher Rick Towers.
• The board also received resignations from eight DeKalb Eastern employees: Amy Lauf (Hoover) at Butler Elementary School; Christine Yoder and Christena Tieman in food service; Rebecca Hoover, Karl Hermann and Hannah Koch, all at Eastside; Alan Maynard in bus maintenance; and Riverdale Elementary School teacher Judy Krafft.
Conwell noted that Krafft has taught in the school district for 35 years and issued a special thank-you to her.
