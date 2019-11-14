AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings Tuesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Darlene Ball of the 23000 block of T Drive South, Homer, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except three days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for three days she served while the case was pending. She received one year of probation and was fined $1.
Ricky L. Hartman of Park Avenue Villa, Antwerp, Ohio, received a 90-day suspended sentence, 180 days of probation and was fined $1 for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Brian G. Berger of the 4000 block of Richmarr Place, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Nov. 12, 2020, and was fined $100. His driving license was restricted for one year.
David J. Diemer of the 14000 block of Roth Road, Grabill, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Nov. 12, 2020, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
John D. Geiger of the 900 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
