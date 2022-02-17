BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District had a relatively short meeting Monday night with only a handful of items on its agenda.
The meeting was highlighted by two presentations at the beginning of the meeting.
Lydia Sullivan and Eleanor Neumann gave a presentation of the high school’s Interact Club.
FFA members Logan Capp, Matt Jacobs, Brooke Pittman and Madison Haynes highlighted the fall FFA season including contests, community involvement and leadership. They also discussed what is coming in 2022.
During the meeting, the board approved three donations. Eastside High School received a $4,000 grant toward the Kruse Education Center and career coaching academy. The high school’s Skills Up program received an $8,000 grant toward the purchase of a bending assembly machine.
The final donation will benefit students at IMPACT Institute in Kendallville with $3,260.53 worth of scrap material donated from area businesses. Other materials included $164.40 in aluminum tubing, $825.00 in aluminum sheets, a lower unit engine valued at $16,000 and various studio equipment valued at $7,500.
