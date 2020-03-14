Today
Winter Tractor and Gas Engine Show featuring Massey Harris/Massey Ferguson, Auburn Auction Park-RM Auctions, Exit 326, I-69 and CR 11A, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $7 for day pass; $10 for $3-day pass; free parking.
Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale, Friends members 9-10 a.m.; public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
Indiana Button Show, “Roaring 20s: The Bee’s Knees of Buttons,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Essenhaus Conference Center, Middlebury. Public welcome; admission is $5 per person.
American Red Cross blood drive in memory of Alexander Rodecap, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Classic City Center, 3375 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
Monday
Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
DeKalb County Republican Women, candidate night, 6:30 p.m., Middaugh Hall, 708 S. Union Street, Auburn.
Tuesday
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St.,Auburn.
Annual Friends of Eckhart Public Library, Inc., board meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., Eckhart Public Library Assembly Room. Business, including the new slated board, will be presented to the public. The guest speaker will be Chuck Knox, project manager of the Eckhart Public Library renovation and fire recovery project.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided;First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Get Fit Garrett informational meeting, 7:15 p.m., JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett. The six-week program focuses on transforming habits for the better. The program will begin April 6. More information can be found at myjamcenter.org, or by calling 357-1917.
Wednesday, March 18
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Lenten luncheon, noon, Spencerville United Methodist Church, 55681 Church St., Jim Rosenbury of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church speaking.
Thursday, March 19
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Free community meal, starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship, Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, March 20
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group, 1:30-3 p.m., Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. For more information contact brad.sisk@inumc.org, info.ablbh@gmail.com, or telrphone 579-5206 or 766-2006.
Saturday, March 21
Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.
Monday, March 23
Bingo, 9 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, March 24
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Auburn Grief Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, March 25
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Lenten luncheon, noon, Norris Chapel United Methodist Church, 4793 C.R. 40A, Auburn, Christine Fodrea of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church speaking.
Thursday, March 26
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, March 27
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group, 1:30-3 p.m., Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. For more information contact brad.sisk@inumc.org, info.ablbh@gmail.com, or telrphone 579-5206 or 766-2006.
Fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Saturday, March 28
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 8-11 a.m., DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn, Hanger A; fly in or drive in for breakfast at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Freewill donations will be used to fund aviation scholarships.
Monday, March 30
Bingo, 9 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, March 31
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, April 1
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Lenten luncheon, noon, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Thursday, April 2
Ninth annual Rotary Club Dessert Duel, 6:30-8 p.m., Kruse Plaza on C.R. 11-A, south of Auburn. Tickets priced at $10 per person entitle a guest to sample 10 desserts, plus coffee and water. Live music will be featured.
Friday, April 3
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group, 1:30-3 p.m., Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. For more information contact brad.sisk@inumc.org, info.ablbh@gmail.com, or telrphone 579-5206 or 766-2006.
Saturday, April 4
Ladies’ Day Away, Norris Chapel, 4793 C.R. 40-A, Auburn, 9 a.m. to noon. The speaker will be Becky Schmidt. There also will be a the praise band, Tehillah, breakfast and free babysitting. Tickets are $15 at the door or may be obtained by calling Gail Norton at 927-5435 or Carole Reynolds at 925-0540.
Bunny Brunch, 9-10 a.m. in the J.E. Ober Elementary School cafeteria, East Houston Street, Garrett, sponsored by Tri Kappa Sorority.
Tuesday, April 7
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, April 8
Lenten luncheon, noon, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Mike Halferty of Waterloo United Methodist Church speaking.
Friday, April 10
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group, 1:30-3 p.m., Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. For more information contact brad.sisk@inumc.org, info.ablbh@gmail.com, or telrphone 579-5206 or 766-2006.
Fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, April 12
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Monday, April 13
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, April 14
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Auburn Grief Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Saturday, April 18
Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.
Norris Chapel Spring Supper, 4-7 p.m., 4793 C.R. 40-A, Auburn. A menu of meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, ham, vegetables and homemade pies and cakes will be served for a freewill offering.
Auburn Community Band concert, Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 21
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, April 28
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, April 24
A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group, 1:30-3 p.m., Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. For more information contact brad.sisk@inumc.org, info.ablbh@gmail.com, or telrphone 579-5206 or 766-2006.
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Monday, April 27
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, April 28
Auburn Grief Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, May 1
A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group, 1:30-3 p.m., Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. For more information contact brad.sisk@inumc.org, info.ablbh@gmail.com, or telrphone 579-5206 or 766-2006.
Tuesday, May 5
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, May 6
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Friday, May 8
A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group, 1:30-3 p.m., Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. For more information contact brad.sisk@inumc.org, info.ablbh@gmail.com, or telrphone 579-5206 or 766-2006.
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna
Monday, May 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, May 12
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Auburn Grief Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
May 15
A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group, 1:30-3 p.m., Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. For more information contact brad.sisk@inumc.org, info.ablbh@gmail.com, or telrphone 579-5206 or 766-2006.
Auburn Community Band concert, Eastside High School, East Green Street, Butler, 7 p.m.
May 16
Auburn Community Band concert, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn, noon
Tuesday, May 19
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, May 26
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Auburn Grief Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, June 3
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
June 7
Auburn Community Band concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Center Street at 15th Street, Auburn, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 8
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
June 14
Auburn Community Band concert, Flag Day observance at DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Center Street at 15th Street, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 22
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
June 25
Auburn Community Band concert, James Cultural Plaza, Jackson and 7th streets, Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
July 4
Auburn Community Band concert, Eastside Park, East Houston Street, Garrett, noon.
July 9
Auburn Community Band concert, First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, 6:30 p.m
July 12
Auburn Community Band concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Center Street at 15th Street, Auburn, 6 p.m
Monday, July 13
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
July 19
Auburn Community Band concert, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn, 6 p.m.
Monday, July 27
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Aug. 9
Band Extravaganza featuring the Auburn Community Band, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Center Street at 15th Street, Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Aug. 24
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Sept. 5
Auburn Community Band concert, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Concert, before the Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn, 10:45 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 14
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Sept. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Oct. 12
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Oct. 26
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Nov. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Dec. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
