AUBURN — Homemade ice cream and pies will be the desserts for Saturday’s ice cream social in Jackson Township.
The hearty main course will be tours of Jack and Monica Cook’s antique village outside their home at 5815 C.R. 35, south of Auburn, where the event will take place Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
Proceeds of Saturday’s ice cream social will go toward the purchase of new floor joists for the historic Jackson Center Grange Hall restoration project at the township complex on C.R. 60.
The Cooks know plenty about preserving history. They’ve turned their side yard into a frontier town of the late 1800s.
The town features a replica general store, post office, doctor’s office and a church furnished with pews and items once used by Hopewell United Brethren Church, just down the road.
Recently, the Cooks have added a jail, saloon, barbershop and authentic outhouse to reach a total of 10 buildings.
Also new, a blacksmith shop contains a rare blacksmith forge Cook obtained from a farm north of Corunna. An adjoining horse corral includes a 1937 carousel horse.
Antique wagons, buggies and farm implements stand outside the buildings, among them a corn sheller like none Cook had ever seen.
The latest touch is a mock cemetery outside the church, with whimsical names on the tombstones.
“I think we’re about done, because I don’t know what else to do,” Jack Cook said about the elaborate layout.
It took only five years to build the village, but much longer to amass the items it displays.
“We’ve been collecting for 50 years,” Cook said, and the antiques in the village represent only a fraction of the couple’s collections.
“You can see,” Cook said, “We go to a lot of garage sales.”
