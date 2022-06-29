AUBURN — An Auburn man was sentenced to 14 years in prison by Judge Adam Squiller Tuesday for breaking into the YMCA of DeKalb County Early Learning Center, resulting in the injury of a female employee.
Matthew A. Burritt of the 1000 block of Irene Street, Auburn, pleaded guilty to burglary resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I. The agreement left sentencing open to the court.
Squiller sentenced Burritt to 16 years in prison, with two years suspended, 14 years to serve, and two years of probation.
As part of the agreement, charges of kidnapping with serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; escape, a Level 5 felony; and battery, a Class A misdemeanor, were dismissed.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, at approximately 9:38 a.m. on June 29, 2021, Auburn Police were called to the YMCA Early Learning Center in the 2800 block of C.R. 36-A for a reported disturbance.
In the affidavit, Auburn Patrolman Justin James said he arrived on scene and located a man outside of the building. Another officer waited with the man, later identified as Burritt, while James went inside and spoke with the complainant, a woman. James said he saw a white shelf knocked over on the ground, paperwork all over the floor and a credit card reader hanging down out of a window.
James asked the woman if the man outside had done that and she said yes. The woman was scared and crying, James added.
She told James she feared for her safety and the safety of the children inside the facility, the affidavit said.
She told James that Burritt came into the facility and she asked how she could help him.
“He stated that he was there to take her to God and that she needed to come with him,” James said.
The woman told James she called another teacher and instructed her to lock down the school.
Burritt then knocked over a shelf and climbed through a small window in the reception area. He broke the shelf and knocked the credit card reader off the desk. He entered the facility and grabbed the woman tightly and the woman said she felt pain when she was grabbed, James said in the affidavit.
James said he saw bruising on the woman’s arms and scratches on her wrist. The woman told James Burritt was yelling, “You have to come with me. I must get you out,” the affidavit said.
The woman said she was screaming for Burritt to leave the building and let her go the whole time, James said. She told James Burritt picked her up and began carrying her around the desk toward the door. The woman was able to break free and used her key fob to get back into another area of the building, according to the affidavit.
The woman said Burritt left for a short period of time but came back in through the window and began pulling on the locked door that led to where the children were, the affidavit said.
Burritt forcibly broke the doors and gained access to the secured portion of the school, James added.
Burritt grabbed the woman again and said, “You have to come with me. I need to take you to God,” James said in the affidavit.
Burritt picked up the woman and carried her back into the office area. The woman grabbed onto the counter and attempted to break free. Burritt screamed at the woman to come with him, James said.
The woman told James the altercation caused her to have a bad headache, a sore back and arm. She also stated there were 107 children in the building at the time and they could have seen and heard the altercation.
YMCA Chief Executive Officer Robert Krafft addressed the court Tuesday, asking Squiller to consider the egregiousness and magnitude of the offense.
Krafft said the incident was not just an attack on one person, but on a school full of children, with 150 families impacted.
He said Burritt’s actions had had a serious impact on the families, children and the community.
Burritt’s attorney, Kevin Likes, said Burritt has significant mental health issues that he self-medicates with drugs, to the point that he is psychotic.
He asked Squiller to consider imposing a 12-year sentence with three years suspended and nine to serve, followed by probation.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said Burritt broke into a structure with the intent to commit a felony — kidnapping. His actions also threatened all of the staff and children at the center and their families, she added.
“This is much more than your basic burglary,” Winebrenner said.
Winebrenner said it was not a hard argument to ask for a maximum, 16-year sentence.
Burritt apologized for his actions, telling the court, “I didn’t mean to go to that place. I was out of my mind.”
Squiller said he believed Burritt was remorseful and that it is obvious that he has significant mental health issues.
But, Squiller added, there is very little reason to believe that left to his own devices, Burritt has the ability to get those matters under control.
Squiller acknowledged the terror experienced by those at the child care facility that day, as well as their families.
Squiller recommended that while in prison, Burritt receive substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Burritt received credit for 365 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, the state will refrain from filing a habitual offender and enhancement and from filing charges relating to an incident on or about May 8, 2019, in Auburn.
