INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb County 4-H celebrated a double victory Sunday night as two of its members took home top honors in the Indiana State Fair Supreme Showman Contest.
Carlie Taylor, a member of the Fairfield Farmers 4-H Club, was named Supreme Champion Showman. Madison Haynes of the Nevershirk 4-H Club, was the Reserve Supreme Champion Showman.
To be part of the Supreme Showman Contest, 4-H members needed to be the Champion Showman for their livestock species. Taylor represented the meat goats in the contest, having been named champion showman in the event a week prior. Haynes represented the sheep ewes.
As big as the thrill of being named the state fair competition winner and runner-up was for Taylor and Haynes, perhaps even more exciting is the fact that the two are best friends. Taylor, 17, is a senior at DeKalb High School and Haynes, 17, is a senior at Eastside High School.
Taylor, Haynes and five other contestants competed in Sunday’s competition, each showing the goat, swine, sheep and beef species.
Both Taylor and Haynes have experience showing the different species.
“I grew up showing pigs and cattle. I’ve shown pigs since I was three,” Taylor said.
She said she showed sheep for about two or three years.
“However, Maddie actually helped me a lot with the sheep because I don’t show sheep right now, so I was a little rusty and I went over to her house and she helped me and gave me some tips on showing sheep, so I was pretty confident with most of them. However, sheep were probably the hardest for me,” she said.
Taylor has competed in livestock competitions at the DeKalb County Fair throughout her 4-H career and last year won the DeKalb County 4-H Supreme Showman contest.
Haynes has shown cattle and pigs for nine years, goats for seven years and sheep for four years. This year was Haynes’ third year showing at the state fair and her first time reaching this level of competition.
Taylor said she especially enjoys showmanship because it gives competitors a chance to show off their own hard work.
“I like how it’s personal … It’s nice to be able to show and know that it’s based on your hard work and not relying on something that’s out of your control,” she said
“I definitely want to say ‘Thank you’ to Maddie. She helped me a lot with the sheep. She has always been there pushing me. We showed together all summer with goats. We showed against each other all summer and we always went back and forth on who would win showmanship throughout the summer … we always help each other, no matter what the circumstances are, and either way, we know we’re each other’s biggest fans and she has always been there to help me no matter what I need,” Taylor said of her best friend.
“I think me and Carlie are really competitive and we help push each other … I think we’re really competitive and I think we work really hard to get where we have been and I think all the hard work definitely paid off this past weekend,” Haynes said.
Taylor thanked her parents, Matt and Julie Taylor, and all those who watched and supported her at the state fair.
Haynes thanked her mother, Sarah Haynes; her grandparents; sister Kiersten Haynes; Cody and Carly Rieke; and other family and friends who have supported her.
“I’m super thankful for all the people who were able to help me get to where I am today,” she said.
