AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The daily total is the highest since Jan. 27, after the county had averaged fewer than 10 cases per day over the past two weeks.
Wednesday’s new cases bring the county’s total to 3,745 since the start of the pandemic. The total is higher than the average of approximately 10 cases per day over the past two weeks.
The new patients include two between birth and age 10; four between ages 11-20; none from 21-30 years of age; two between 31-40; seven who are 41-50 years old; one who is 51-60; none who are 61-70; none who are 71-80; none who are 81-90 and one between ages 91 and 100.
The eldest patient is the first county resident in the 91-100 age group to be diagnosed as positive since Jan. 8.
A total of 74 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department, although the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 77 deaths in the county.
