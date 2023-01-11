COVID vaccination, test site announced
GARRETT — The Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be on hand to vaccinate people ages 5 and older. Updated, bivalent Pfizer for ages 5 and up and Moderna for ages 12 and up boosters available whom have had their primary doses. The new booster can be given if it has been at least two months since the last COVID-19 vaccination. It is recommended that people who have had a COVID-19 infection to wait at least three months before getting the new booster.
Flu vaccine will also be available (ages 3+) You can register at ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.
