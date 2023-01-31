AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners and DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas Monday continued discussions on courthouse security, with the focus on bringing cell phones into the courthouse.
A cell phone ban and a security system at the courthouse entrance at the north end of the building have been in place since July 2019.
Thomas approached the commissioners about possible changes to courthouse security in early January.
“We all know that you don’t want them on the third floor,” Commissioners’ President William Hartman said of cell phones during Monday’s commissioners’ meeting. All courtrooms are located on the third floor of the courthouse.
Hartman offered ideas on signage that could be posted around the courthouse informing the public about cell phone rules.
“I think the first sign needs to go up, change, is the one out front on the sidewalk … before you enter the building that needs to be specifically ‘No cell phones on the third floor.’” Hartman said.
“After they come through security and they have a cell phone on them, they are asked if they’re going to the third floor and at that point, if they answer ‘yes,’ they’d have two options: take the phone back out to the car or we’d provide them with some lockers.”
Hartman suggested the lockers could be opened by punching in a code, rather than unlocking them with a key.
“We talked about using keys. People walk out the door with a key. It becomes a problem,” Hartman said. “A keypad would be a thought.”
Hartman also recommended installing a sign on the back of the elevator door.
“You’re in that elevator and you walk out of there, that’s what you got to look at, is that sign saying ‘no cell phones on the third floor.’ And in addition to that is signs on pedestals at the top of both stairways,” Hartman said.
Thomas said he has reached out to Sheriff Joe Dowdell who is with the Indiana Supreme Court and is on a team that assesses court security and procedures.
Thomas said Dowdell will send a questionnaire for Thomas complete about what measures currently are in place.
Eventually there would be a phone conference and then possibly a site visit to look at what the county is doing, Thomas added.
“Something else that I would suggest, I think we’d be remiss not to consult with the judges on the third floor. Maybe they should be a part of the conversations and see how this is going to affect them,” Thomas said.
Hartman proposed putting together a package for the judges to review.
“We’ve got to start with something, a baseline, to present to them in my mind, and if they want to make tweaks … or tweaks are necessary, then we can do that,” Hartman said.
“Yes, I think the judges have to be included, at some point, wherever you decide to do that,” Commissioner Mike Watson agreed. “The third floor is their call.”
“Personally, I don’t think signs are going to be any more effective than the signs we’ve got down in the front now, and they still get people trying to come through with cell phones and have to send them back to their car,” Watson added.
“The idea on the third floor with the court system is not to punish somebody for bringing a cell phone up. It’s to prevent somebody from filming witnesses or jurors or domestic violence cases and that sort of thing.
“I think we need to be — if we’re going to work under those circumstances — we need to be a little more proactive about making sure that cell phones don’t get to the third floor, rather than just signs, and hoping that people are going to read them.”
“What would be your suggestion to accomplish that?” asked Hartman.
“Well, I don’t know,” Watson replied.
“I think you’ve got to start with signs,” Hartman said.
“You’ve got to at least start with a sign because otherwise you can’t enforce something that hasn’t been put in front of them.”
Watson said a locker situation would be a help so people would not have to walk back to their cars with their phones.
“I really think the solution though is that we’ve got to get the business offices out of the courthouse and get probation and the public defender and all of those related people that need security in the courthouse,” said Watson.
“It’s a no-brainer. There’s just no cell phones or long rifles or any of those sort of things in the courthouse,” Watson said of such a scenario.
“I think we could have that discussion, make a plan and timeline to accomplish that … I think that’s the best long-term solution.”
“You don’t know what that timeline is obviously though. That’s a pretty big undertaking with everything else that’s in front of us,” Hartman said.
“To move everything out of the courthouse is going to take some time, I would think. In the meantime, what do we do? Do we try to find a solution for what we have now?
“I mean, it’s not going to cost a ton of money to implement some of this, and we just got a lot of complaints about cell phones. I think, let’s put something together and present it to the judges and go from there on it. See what they think and get a cost on it and figure it out.”
Also Monday, Thomas updated the commissioners on plans to establish a sheriff’s satellite office.
Thomas said a memorandum of understanding has been drawn up between the sheriff’s office and the Town of St. Joe. Thomas said he plans to present the MOU to the town board at its February meeting.
“It wouldn’t cost the county any money to do this. They’re going to donate office space within the town hall. We’ll have a dedicated room for our equipment,” Thomas said.
“The deputies would have secure access to the building 24 hours a day and hopefully increase the presence in that area and also potentially reduce the response times for any calls in that area.”
“I think that would be great sheriff. I commend you on that idea. It’s the best idea I’ve heard come out of the sheriff’s office in a long time,” Hartman told Thomas.
“I think it’s just beneficial and maybe in the future look forward maybe to some other possibilities.”
Thomas said he also is interested in establishing a satellite office in the northwest part of the county, possibly in the Corunna area.
“But doing one at a time so that we can work out any kinks and hurdles and hiccups with it rather than doing that two times in a row,” Thomas said.
