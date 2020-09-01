AUBURN — The Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., will not conduct an in-person service this Sunday, Sept. 6. The church will resume in-person services on Sundays at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13.
Services also are streamed on the church's Facebook page and You Tube channel.
Currently the church is not hosting Sunday school, children's church, Tuesday Elevate activities or midweek meals on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until further notice.
