AUBURN — Judge Monte Brown Monday reduced the bond of a man charged in connection with a March break-in and shooting at Castle Court Apartments in Auburn that wounded a 16-year-old girl.
Coltin Herzog, 19, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, Auburn, is charged with attempted murder and burglary, both Level 1 felonies.
During his initial hearing on Sept. 2, Brown set bond at $100,000. On Oct. 5, Herzog’s attorney, Seth Tipton filed a motion requesting a modification of bond.
During a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday, Brown agreed to a modified bond of $20,000, with 10% paid to the DeKalb County Clerk to permit his pre-trial release from the DeKalb County Jail.
Tipton told the court Herzog has some medical issues that are causing health and safety concerns while in jail.
Tipton said Herzog’s mother is willing to provide supervision of her son if he is released on bond. Requiring 24-hour electronic monitoring as a term of pretrial release will ensure authorities are aware of his whereabouts, the court heard.
Herzog has no resources and his risk of fleeing is minimal, if at all, Tipton added.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe agreed he does not perceive Herzog as a flight risk and also requested electronic monitoring as a term of pretrial release.
Herzog’s mother testified she is willing and able to supervise her son while on bond. At times when she is at work, Herzog’s grandmother would assume supervisory duties, she added.
As conditions of bond, Brown said Herzog will be placed on electronic monitoring and must have no contact with the alleged victim, any other parties charged with complicity in the case, and any of those parties’ family and friends. Brown ordered Herzog be placed under the supervision of his mother and grandmother
Brown cautioned Herzog that there will be “zero tolerance” for any violations of those terms, adding that any violations would result in him being placed back in jail “where I can promise you will stay until this case is resolved.”
“Can you comply?” Brown asked Herzog.
“Yes, your honor,” Herzog replied.
“Will you comply?” Brown went on.
“Yes, your honor,” Herzog said.
Herzog and several juveniles are referenced in a police affidavit of probable cause outlining the investigation and subsequent charges in the case. According to the affidavit, one of the juveniles told police that Herzog and another juvenile entered the apartment at Castle Court and found it was occupied by a 16-year-old girl.
The juvenile said they “had to get rid of her” and obtained a machete and entered the apartment, according to the affidavit. The juvenile came back out of the apartment and obtained a 0.22 caliber gun because the girl was in an elevated position in a bunk bed, according to the affidavit.
The girl woke up to a popping sound in her room and realized she had been shot in the face, the affidavit said.
Later, the juvenile reportedly “bragged about being the shooter,” the affidavit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.