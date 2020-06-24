WATERLOO — After moving into its new facility at 100 W. Railroad St. in Waterloo in March, Warm A Heart ministry was forced to shift from serving sit-down meals to serving carry-out meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the ministry is welcoming clients to dine at its tables again, as it resumed serving sit-down meals this month.
The nonprofit charity has constructed a 3,200-square-foot building on land immediately south of the railroad tracks in Waterloo. The building houses Warm A Heart’s soup kitchen and food pantry as well as a thrift shop.
Warm A Heart acquired the land as part of a transaction in which the Waterloo Redevelopment Commission purchased the mission’s downtown building, and the land at West Railroad Street was deeded to Warm A Heart.
The organization raised $160,000 to cover the cost of the building project, which was undertaken by Dangler Construction. Warm A Heart director Diane Reynolds praised the quality of work performed by the construction company.
A large mural, created by artist Amy Buchs, depicts the miracle of provision and the work of volunteer hands, with the message, “5 loaves & 2 fish fed 5,000.”
“It speaks volumes for what we’re all about,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds explained Buchs created the images from photographs she took of volunteer hands and individuals visiting the ministry.
Warm A Heart invites the community to see its new building during an open house July 12 from 1-3 p.m.
The mission serves meals and distributes groceries on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m. Plans call for opening the thrift store on July 7. It will operate on Tuesdays. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.