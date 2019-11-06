This week I am highlighting formula parts one and two for successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting.
You know the saying, “It takes 30 days to make a habit?” Accept this as a 30-day challenge to putting in place daily formula part No. 1 for working toward the goal of successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting. The longer it takes to put a standard in place for how you want to co-parent, the longer it takes your child(ren) to adjust to their “new normal.”
We make choices every day, right? What to wear and what to eat to name a few, so why is it so hard to make a choice to co-parent in a way that is in your child(ren)’s “best interest?”
Making a choice to co-parent respectfully and responsibly is so that your child(ren) are not paying a price for anger and or emotion that you may have toward your ex. Your child(ren) deserve nothing less than respectful and responsible co-parenting from the two people they look up to.
Something that may help with this is to look at your relationship with your ex differently. The relationship you have with your ex, as it pertains to your separation or divorce and your court proceedings, is or can be completely different than the relationship you have, or could have with them as the mother or father of your child(ren).
Once you can define your relationship differently, it will be easier to “set aside your differences.” This is something that my ex and I got really right. We made a decision to divorce and then did the right thing for our daughter by co-parenting respectfully and responsibly, but we had to set aside our differences to do that.
For me, my focus wasn’t so much about us not being together any longer, as much as it was for me to recognize that together or not, he was (and still is) a good dad to our daughter. Anger and emotion are two of the main things that get in the way of being able to set aside differences. Stay conscious of anger and emotion reactions to your ex, so you can begin applying this formula part daily.
I hope you all have a great week.
