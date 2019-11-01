AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department extinguished a fire early Friday morning at the Continental factory, formerly Cooper Standard Products, 725 W. 11th St.
Auburn firefighters were called at 11:57 p.m. Thursday with a report of a fire in a parts painting machine.
They arrived at midnight to find heavy smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered the building and found a fire underneath the parts painting machine. They quickly extinguished the fire, and there was no fire extension to any other areas of the building, said Michael VanZile, fire chief.
All employees evacuated the building safely, and there were no injuries, VanZile said.
Firefighters declared the fire under control at 12:14 a.m. and returned to their station at 1 a.m.
