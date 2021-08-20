Local police make 9 arrests Aug. 15-18
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made nine arrests between Aug. 15-18, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Scott Hutchison, 56, of the 300 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Aug. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Moore, 31, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 15 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
William Kelso, 40, of the 2800 block of Larwill Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Buryl Smith, 38, of the 100 block of South Gonser Avenue, Ashley, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Mark Alspaugh, 39, of the 5100 block North, C.R. 250 East, Warsaw, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Carlos Cruz, 24, of the 5300 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Aug. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Samuel Walters, 41, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 10:06 a.m. Aug. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Casey Brown, 41, of the 700 block of Cherry Tree Road, Rochester, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Aug. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jessica Tipton, 40, of the 1400 block South of C.R. 825 East, Avilla, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
