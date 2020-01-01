INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police Department is accepting additional applications for its 80th Recruit Academy.
Individuals who are interested in beginning a career as an Indiana state trooper can use the following links:
For a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police: http://www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm
To go directly to the application login page: https://myweb.in.gov/ISP/Recruitment/application/index.php/users/login
Anyone who already has applied for the 80th Recruit Academy does not need to reapply.
Applications must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. on Jan. 7. Only the first 125 submitted applications will be accepted.
If selected to proceed in the selection process, applicants will report at 6 a.m. EST for the written examination, physical abilities test and oral interview on Jan. 11 at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield. Depending on the number of successful applicants who pass the physical abilities test, some oral interviews may be conducted on Jan. 120. Applicants must pass each phase of the selection process to continue to the next phase. Further details and instructions will be sent by email to applicants by the end of business Jan. 9.
Basic eligibility requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana state trooper:
{div}• must be a United States citizen;{/div}
• must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee on Oct. 1, 2020;
• must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes;
• must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile;
• must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the superintendent; and
• must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
The starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000 a year.
Recruits of the 80th Recruit Academy are offered a health care plan that includes medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65.
The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service.
Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana state trooper by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/3041.htm to find the recruiter assigned to your area.
